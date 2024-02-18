Search Operation At Site Of Russian Missile Strike In Kramatorsk Completed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kramatorsk, a search operation at the site of the Russian missile strike has been completed.
The Kramatorsk City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The search operation in Kramatorsk is over. Rescuers have recovered the last fragments of the body of a dead woman - the third victim of the missile strike - from the rubble. Russia killed a grandmother and a mother and son," the statement said. Read also:
Number of victims in missile attack on Kramatorsk
rises to three
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that in Kramatorsk, during the search operation, rescuers recovered fragments of a woman's body from the rubble of a house hit by a Russian missile.
On February 17, the enemy fired missiles at Kramatorsk. More than 20 households and one car were damaged by missile fragments and blast waves. Three people died as a result of the strike.
On the morning of February 18, an operational headquarters was set up in Kramatorsk at the site of the missile attack.
Photo: Kramatorsk CMA
