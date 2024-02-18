Israeli occupation destroys vital water infrastructure in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian municipality in Gaza revealed on Sunday a disturbing trend of destruction inflicted by the Israeli occupation, reporting that approximately 40 water wells and nine water tanks, along with 42,000 meters of water networks, have been either completely or partially destroyed since the onset of the aggressive and genocidal attacks against civilians in the territory last October.



In a statement shared on its Facebook account, the Gaza Municipality detailed the extensive damage caused by the occupation forces, noting that the destroyed wells encompassed both local and central sources, including critical ones like the Al-Safa wells located in the northeastern part of the city, which previously supplied approximately 20 percent of Gaza's daily water requirements. Additionally, the devastation extended to wells across various areas of the city, exacerbating the already dire situation.



The statement highlighted that the destruction extended beyond wells, encompassing vast stretches of water networks of varying sizes and diameters, further crippling Gaza's ability to access and distribute water effectively. Moreover, the occupation forces targeted and demolished 480 civilian facilities, including infrastructure crucial for water management, amplifying the humanitarian crisis in the region.



The deliberate targeting of water sources and the disruption of fuel supplies necessary to operate these vital wells have plunged Gaza into a severe state of thirst, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation. Notably, among the affected water sources is the critical "Ma Krut" line, responsible for supplying approximately 25 percent of the city's water needs. Additionally, the destruction of wells accounted for approximately 60 percent of the total operational wells in Gaza before the onset of aggression, further exacerbating the region's water scarcity.



The destruction also extended to key infrastructure such as the desalination plant in the northern part of the city, which previously provided approximately 10 percent of Gaza's daily water requirements. The cumulative impact of these targeted attacks has compounded the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leaving its population facing acute shortages of water and exacerbating the challenges of daily life in the besieged territory.

