Gangster Kala Dhanaula Shot Dead In Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police on Sunday shot dead gangster Kala Dhanaula in the state's Barnala town after an encounter, officials said.

Gurmeet Singh Mann, a.k.a. Kala Dhanaula, was a notorious history-sheeter. He was wanted in more than 40 cases besides one case related to an attack on a Congress leader.

He was the head of the Kala Dhanaula gang.

His three accomplices have been arrested at the crime scene, an official told IANS.

Two policemen were injured in the encounter.

