127 Deaths Recorded In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces committed 13 "massacres" during the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, leaving 127 dead and 205 injured, according to health officials in Gaza.The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing aggression by Israeli forces rose to 28,985, and the wounded to 68,883.The Ministry confirmed that there are still bodies under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.