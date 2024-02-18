AGFD Hails King's Efforts To Alter Int'l Positions On Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -Amman Group for Future Dialogues (AGFD) praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts in serving Arab issues and the Palestinian cause.In a statement on Sunday, AGFD said the King has been the only Arab leader for years to defend Palestinian cause in international forums and demand rights of its people.The statement added that His Majesty's recent tour came in the context of His Majesty's efforts to defend and restore the historical Palestinian rights, foremost is establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.Since outbreak of the Israeli aggression, AGFD said His Majesty has continued to make unrelenting efforts to call on the international community to take serious action to stop war on Gaza, stop war crimes there, and prevent conflict escalation, aimed to spare the region from further violence.Additionally, AGFD noted His Majesty highlighted danger of stopping funding and support for UNRWA, which would suspend its relief role in Gaza, aimed to alleviate humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal enclave, adding that His Majesty also warned of consequences of an Israeli attack on Rafah.