IAF's Chinook Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) A Chinook helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday made a safe precautionary landing near Barnala town in Punjab's Sangrur district, an official said.

The helicopter landed on open ground and both crew members were safe, a police officer said.

The recovery team has reached the site, he added.

--IANS

