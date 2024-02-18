Government Tenders Issued For USAID-Funded Schools In 3 Governorates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The Government Tenders Department announced on Sunday the issuance of bids for the establishment of schools funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Mahmoud Khalifat, Director-General of the department, disclosed that four bids had been initiated to establish six inclusive schools across three governorates. These schools aim to bolster the educational process by providing robust school infrastructure aligned with educational standards and principles.In his statement, Khalifat highlighted that these schools are meticulously designed in accordance with the latest engineering specifications and educational standards in the Kingdom. They are intended to offer top-notch services to all stakeholders involved in the educational process, including students, teachers, and the local community.Furthermore, Khalifat outlined the allocation of tenders, indicating that two bids have been awarded for the construction of two schools in Amman, with a combined value of approximately JD5 million. Similarly, a bid has been referred for the establishment of two schools in Zarqa, with a total value of about JD9 million, and another for two schools in Irbid, also valued at approximately JD9 million.Emphasizing the significance of enhancing education as a national priority to foster comprehensive development and renaissance, Khalifat noted that the construction of these schools would address the growing demand resulting from population growth.Khalifat commended the efforts of USAID in bolstering the education sector, underscoring the shared national responsibility in advancing the sector due to its profound impact on human development.