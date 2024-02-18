SSC: 20,298 People Joined Voluntary Subscription In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Number of voluntary subscribers during 2023 reached 20,298 individuals, bringing tally to 92,592 by the end of last year, Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced.In a press statement Sunday, the SSC called on Jordanian citizens, expatriates and housewives, who don't benefit from mandatory insurance coverage, to join the voluntary subscription program, which secures protection, safety and stability for them and their family members.The SSC noted beneficiaries can benefit from this service on the corporation's website and government Sanad app, provided that the subscriber completes 16yrs and does not exceed 55yrs for women and 60yrs for men, respectively.Additionally, SSC said it receives inquiries related to this service via the interactive chat service (chat bot) on its website (), or its official email (...), or by contacting it from inside Jordan on (117117) or from inside and outside Jordan on (065008080).