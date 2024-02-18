Jordan, Germany Explore Police Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah welcomed German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke and his accompanying delegation on Sunday.In their discussions, the two parties explored avenues to bolster police cooperation between Jordan and Germany, particularly focusing on capacity-building initiatives, enhancing the efficacy of security and humanitarian services, and facilitating the exchange of modern policing practices, techniques, and expertise.Amidst the meeting, Maaytah and Moltke presided over the handover ceremony of six vehicles provided by the German Federal Police to the PSD. These vehicles are outfitted with cutting-edge equipment and technologies essential for crime scene management, including laboratory operations and handling criminal evidence.Maaytah underscored the significance of collaboration with Germany, emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in fortifying training and technical capabilities and fostering the exchange of policing experiences, all aimed at serving the community. He expressed gratitude to the German government for its steadfast support in combating crime and bolstering security and peace efforts.Echoing Maaytah's sentiments, the German ambassador underscored Jordan's pivotal role in upholding regional security and stability. He highlighted the German government's commitment to deepening cooperation with the PSD, emphasizing support through tailored training programs designed to enhance capabilities and provide state-of-the-art technical equipment.