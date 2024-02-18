Jordan, UAE Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - Acting Speaker of the Senate, Abdullah Ensour, discussed bilateral cooperation with an Emirati parliamentary delegation led by Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash, emphasizing the depth of relations and avenues for enhanced parliamentary collaboration.During the reception of Ghobash and the delegation, Ensour highlighted the trust and respect underlying the established relations between the two countries, emphasizing opportunities for mutual advancement guided by the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Ensour expressed gratitude for the United Arab Emirates' continued support for Jordan, acknowledging Jordan's democratic progress and the Senate's role since its establishment in 1947.Ghobash reiterated his country's commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors, citing the United Arab Emirates' significant contributions to Jordan's development, particularly in education, military, and healthcare.