Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Boosting Ties With Belgian, Australian Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Ambassador of Belgium to Kuwait Christian Dooms, and the two sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them in various fields. He also received Ambassador of Australia to Kuwait Melissa Kelly, holding talks on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. (end) amh

