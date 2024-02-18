Mou Signed By Ministry Of Commerce, Capital Markets Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to guarantee timely and complete completion of citizens' transactions at state departments.

The MoU will lessen work for government agencies' personnel who serve the citizens.

In a joint press release on Sunday, the Ministry of Commerce and Capital Markets Authority said the MoU was signed by Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Al-Melhem who doubles as Chairman of the Capital Markets Authority's Board of Commissioners, and Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Al-Jouan.

The memorandum of understanding comes in the context of updating all memorandums of understanding and agreements among state departments.

The MoU, to be reviewed every three years, will ensure periodic updates and efficient work completion. It also includes an electronic data exchange mechanism for speedy information exchange and decision-making on violations and penalties. (end)

