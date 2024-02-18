Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Saudi Investment Governor

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Seif Palace the visiting Governor of the Public Investment Fund in Saudi Saudi Arabia, Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayan, and the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority, Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.(end) tm

