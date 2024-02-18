Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Chairman Of Jordanian Senate

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday at Seif Palace the visiting Chairman of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Akef Al-Fayez on the occasion of his visit to the country The meeting was attended by senior officials . (end) Tm

