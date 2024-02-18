Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses Means Of Boosting Ties With Malaysian Ambassador

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday the Malaysian Ambassador to Kuwait Alaa Aldeen bin Mohammad Noor, holding discussions about the relations between the two countries and ways to consolidate the ties. (end) (end) nmo

