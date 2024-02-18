               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NATO Supports Normalization Of Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia


2/18/2024 7:12:17 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. NATO supports efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Special Representative of Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Colomina noted that it is very important that a high-level meeting was again organized between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the parties agreed on the need to continue negotiations on a long-term peace agreement.

“NATO strongly supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he noted.

