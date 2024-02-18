NATO Supports Normalization Of Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. NATO supports
efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Special Representative of Special Representative of NATO Secretary
General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina
wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
Colomina noted that it is very important that a high-level
meeting was again organized between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the
parties agreed on the need to continue negotiations on a long-term
peace agreement.
“NATO strongly supports the normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he noted.
