Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18.
The Azerbaijani
Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week,
Trend reports.
Footage:
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107867030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.