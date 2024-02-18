Military Oath-Taking Ceremonies Held In Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)According to the training plan for 2024, approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Military Oath-taking ceremonies for new recruits were held in the Azerbaijan Army on February 18, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceremonies were declared open after the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground in accompaniment of military orchestra.

First the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

Representatives of the Defense Ministry and the command staff of military units called the new recruits to be loyal to the Motherland, the state and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to serve in an exemplary and disciplined manner, to study the secrets of weapons and equipment in depth, and to improve their combat readiness, to fulfill the orders of the commanding staff timely and accurately, to be ready for to defend Azerbaijani territories any time.

The ceremonies ended with a solemn march of personnel in front of the grandstand.