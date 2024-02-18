Number Of Victims In Missile Attack On Kramatorsk Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Body fragments of a third victim, probably the deceased young man's grandmother, found at rocket attack site in Kramatorsk. The search continues.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Telegram by the Kramatorsk City Military Administration.

"In Kramatorsk, fragments of the body of a third person were found at the site of a rocket attack. A search and rescue operation is under way. It is likely to be the grandmother of the young man who died," the statement said.

Yesterday, on February 17, the enemy fired rockets at Kramatorsk. One of the missiles hit a private house with three civilians inside. A 46-year-old mother and her 23-year-old son were fatally injured - their bodies were unblocked.

Man killed in missile attack on Sloviansk

In addition, a couple of pensioners who were injured in their own home - a 78-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife - were taken to the hospital.

More than 20 households and one car were damaged by rocket fragments and blast waves.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, an operational headquarters was set up in Kramatorsk in the morning at the site of the missile attack.

Photo credit: Suspilne Donbas