Russia Lost 47,000 Soldiers, 364 Tanks In Avdiivka Sector In Four Months - Tarnavskyi

Commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, "in the Avdiivka sector the Ukrainian defenders with their courage, resistance and heroism inflicted huge losses on the enemy and destroyed a significant reserve of Russian occupiers, which they planned to use for offensive operations in other sectors of the front".

As Tarnavskyi emphasized, between October 10, 2023 and February 17, 2024, the total losses of Russian troops in the Avdiivka sector amounted to 47,186 personnel; 364 tanks; 248 artillery systems;

748 armored combat vehicles; 5 aircraft.

The commander thanked all the soldiers for their resistance, courage and heroism, for each eliminated invader, for each burned tank and armored vehicle.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said that under the received order, the defenders of Avdiivka had left the city to pre-prepared positions.