Southern Defense Forces Destroy One Russian Command Post, Five Fortifications In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed a Russian command post, two observation posts, and five fortifications.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"Over the past day of combat, the enemy army was reduced by 45 occupiers; 4 cannons; 1 electronic warfare system; 2 reconnaissance UAVs - SUPERCAM and ZALA; 2 units of automotive equipment," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Southern Defense Forces continue the counter-battery fighting, driving the Russian invaders from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to spokesperson for Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk, Russian troops are using the tactic of precision missile strikes, continuing drone attacks and artillery shelling.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov