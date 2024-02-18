               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish, German Fms Discuss Gaza War, Bilateral Relations In Munich


2/18/2024 7:11:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized the need to take immediate measures to stop the ongoing war in Gaza. Fidan said that continued Israeli strikes on Gaza could lead to a social backlash in the region.

The parties agreed that more efforts need to be made to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and also discussed bilateral economic relations.

The ministers also discussed relations within NATO. Hakan Fidan drew attention to the importance of energy cooperation with Germany.

According to him, the volume of bilateral trade between Türkiye and Germany last year amounted to about $50 billion. The tüo countries seek to increase this figure to $60 billion.

