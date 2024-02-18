Turkish, German Fms Discuss Gaza War, Bilateral Relations In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with German Foreign
Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the 60th Munich
Security Conference, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister emphasized the
need to take immediate measures to stop the ongoing war in Gaza.
Fidan said that continued Israeli strikes on Gaza could lead to a
social backlash in the region.
The parties agreed that more efforts need to be made to deliver
humanitarian aid to Gaza, and also discussed bilateral economic
relations.
The ministers also discussed relations within NATO. Hakan Fidan
drew attention to the importance of energy cooperation with
Germany.
According to him, the volume of bilateral trade between Türkiye
and Germany last year amounted to about $50 billion. The tüo
countries seek to increase this figure to $60 billion.
