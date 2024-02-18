Turkish Vice President Congratulates Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz conveyed
a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.
According to the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers,
Cevdet Yılmaz congratulated Ali Asadov on his reappointment as
Prime Minister. He expressed his hope that the historic landslide
victory achieved by President Ilham Aliyev in the election, which
garnered the highest number of votes in the country's history,
would bring benefits to the brotherly Azerbaijani people,
strengthen the relations between the two countries, and have a
positive impact on the entire region. It was emphasized that the
historic significance of these elections, held for the first time
in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, is noteworthy.
" In the forthcoming era, I am confident that through bolstering
our already strong cooperation and relations, we will ascend to
even greater heights, as we have consistently done," stated the
letter from Cevdet Yılmaz.
The Vice President of Türkiye also reminisced about his visit to
Azerbaijan on December 20, 2023, and conveyed gratitude to Prime
Minister Ali Asadov for the gracious hospitality extended during
his stay.
Cevdet Yılmaz extended an invitation to Ali Asadov to attend the
meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Türkiye.
The letter conveyed well wishes for success to the Azerbaijani
government and expressed heartfelt wishes for the ongoing
prosperity of the Azerbaijani people: "May your successes be
perpetual, and may our unity endure eternally."