Turkish Vice President Congratulates Azerbaijani PM Ali Asadov

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz conveyed a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers, Cevdet Yılmaz congratulated Ali Asadov on his reappointment as Prime Minister. He expressed his hope that the historic landslide victory achieved by President Ilham Aliyev in the election, which garnered the highest number of votes in the country's history, would bring benefits to the brotherly Azerbaijani people, strengthen the relations between the two countries, and have a positive impact on the entire region. It was emphasized that the historic significance of these elections, held for the first time in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, is noteworthy.

" In the forthcoming era, I am confident that through bolstering our already strong cooperation and relations, we will ascend to even greater heights, as we have consistently done," stated the letter from Cevdet Yılmaz.

The Vice President of Türkiye also reminisced about his visit to Azerbaijan on December 20, 2023, and conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Ali Asadov for the gracious hospitality extended during his stay.

Cevdet Yılmaz extended an invitation to Ali Asadov to attend the meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Türkiye.

The letter conveyed well wishes for success to the Azerbaijani government and expressed heartfelt wishes for the ongoing prosperity of the Azerbaijani people: "May your successes be perpetual, and may our unity endure eternally."