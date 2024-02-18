ChatGPT creator declares breakthrough text-to-video program

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the organization behind ChatGPT, has revealed a cutting-edge tool named 'Sora,' designed to transform text prompts into computer-generated videos. The announcement on Thursday highlighted Sora's ability to generate intricate scenes featuring multiple characters, specific motion types, and accurate subject and background details based on user prompts. Notably, the tool can also produce videos using user-submitted images or extend existing video footage with new content.



According to OpenAI, Sora is equipped to create diverse and complex visual narratives, as demonstrated in several videos shared on the platform X. One example was generated from the prompt describing a "beautiful, snowy Tokyo city" with specific scenes and activities. OpenAI founder Sam Altman showcased additional Sora-created videos, including imaginative scenarios such as "Two golden retrievers podcasting on top of a mountain" and a lifelike "cooking session for homemade gnocchi hosted by a grandmother social media influencer."



While the announcement did not specify a release date for Sora to the public, OpenAI emphasized its commitment to implementing a range of censorship features before making the tool widely available. The company outlined plans to submit Sora to its 'Red Team' – a group tasked with ensuring the technology is not misused to create content involving "extreme violence, sexual content, hateful imagery, celebrity likeness, or the [intellectual property] of others."



This breakthrough in text-to-video technology marks a significant stride in the field of artificial intelligence, with Sora showcasing the potential for creating dynamic and realistic visual content based on textual input. As OpenAI proceeds with refining the tool and addressing potential ethical concerns, the broader implications of Sora's capabilities in various industries, from entertainment to communication, are likely to generate substantial interest and discussion.





