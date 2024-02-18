Media reports Egypt constructing mysterious wall close to Gaza

(MENAFN) Reports have emerged indicating that the Egyptian government has initiated the construction of a wall near its border with Gaza, raising speculation about the motivations behind the mysterious project. According to sources, including the Associated Press and the New York Times, satellite photos have revealed ongoing construction work, involving ground clearing and the erection of a wall. While Egyptian officials have remained tight-lipped about the purpose of the wall, there are concerns that it may be a "fortified buffer zone" designed to accommodate Gazans who might flee a significant Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city.



The construction commenced earlier this month, coinciding with preparations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for a ground assault on Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for civilians amid the conflict with Hamas. The IDF's extensive operations in the besieged enclave have resulted in significant casualties, with an estimated 29,000 people killed, according to local health authorities.



Egypt has expressed its insistence that Israel should not force Palestinian refugees into its territory. However, given the escalating tensions and the potential for a humanitarian crisis, Egypt appears to be preparing for the possibility of an influx of refugees that could strain its 1979 peace agreement with Israel. Rafah, already subjected to recent airstrikes resulting in hundreds of casualties, remains a focal point of the conflict.



The New York Times, citing an unidentified contractor commissioned by the Egyptian military, reported that the wall, standing at five meters (16 feet), aims to close off an area of five square kilometers in a buffer zone near Gaza's southern border. The mysterious wall construction adds another layer of complexity to the evolving dynamics in the region, raising questions about the motivations behind Egypt's actions and the potential consequences for the already vulnerable civilian population caught in the crossfire.



