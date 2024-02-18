US legislators request Biden conducts cognitive examination

(MENAFN) A group of 84 United States House Republicans, led by former White House physician and Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, has raised "grave concerns" regarding President Joe Biden's cognitive abilities. In a letter addressed to the president on Thursday, Jackson urged Biden to undergo a cognitive test to assess his fitness for office. The letter comes in the wake of a recent report by United States Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur, which suggested that Biden, due to his age and apparent confusion, might be too elderly to stand trial for mishandling classified documents.



Expressing concerns about Biden's mental state, Jackson stated in the letter, "If you are too mentally impaired to stand trial, as your own Department of Justice claims, then we are concerned that your mental state is not at a competent level to serve as the leader of the free world." The letter further called for the president to take a cognitive exam, and if he refuses or is unable, suggested that cabinet members should initiate proceedings under the 25th Amendment of the United States Constitution to potentially remove him from office.



The recent report by special counsel Robert Hur focused on an investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents that he retained after leaving the vice presidency in 2017.



While evidence was found that suggested Biden jeopardized national security, the report recommended against criminal charges, citing concerns that a jury might be hesitant to convict an octogenarian who comes across as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in interviews.



The demand for a cognitive test and the reference to the 25th Amendment add a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about President Biden's fitness for office. As the issue gains attention, it raises questions about the role of cognitive assessments in evaluating leaders' capabilities and the potential impact on political dynamics.





