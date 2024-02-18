Trump prohibited from controlling his very own business

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a New York judge, Arthur Engoron, has issued a temporary injunction preventing former President Donald Trump from running his businesses in the state.



The civil court ruling, delivered on Friday, also mandates Trump and his organization to pay USD354 million in damages for submitting false business reports. The verdict includes a three-year ban on Trump serving as an officer or director of any New York business, including the Trump Organization. Additionally, Trump and his company are barred from applying for any bank loans in New York.



The legal action stems from allegations that Trump and his business associates engaged in fraudulent practices by using exaggerated asset valuations to secure favorable terms on loans and insurance policies. Despite the fact that all the loans in question were repaid in full and on time, Judge Engoron emphasized that the absence of a victim does not negate the harm caused by false statements in the marketplace. He expressed concern that future lenders might not be as fortunate as those involved in the present case.



Furthermore, the judge ordered the appointment of an independent director to oversee compliance with his ruling by the Trump Organization. Engoron characterized Trump and his associates as displaying a "pathological" lack of remorse and expressed the belief that without judicial restraint, they were likely to continue operating fraudulently.



The legal restrictions and significant financial penalties underscore the gravity of the allegations against the former president and his business organization. The ruling raises questions about the accountability of public figures and their business dealings, highlighting the potential consequences of fraudulent practices even if the financial transactions in question were eventually settled. As Trump faces these legal challenges, the decision by the New York court adds another layer to the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding his business empire.



