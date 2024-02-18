Musk criticizes American government censorship

(MENAFN) In a recent statement on the social media platform X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his frustration with what he perceives as ongoing government censorship, attributing it to his involvement in social media and his efforts to champion free speech. Musk, who acquired Twitter and renamed it X, claims that this move has made him and all his businesses constant targets for attacks by governments and censorship advocates. The billionaire entrepreneur highlighted the power of the "censorship-government-industrial complex," emphasizing that the public has yet to comprehend its magnitude.



Musk's comments were prompted by a post from podcast host David Sacks, warning about efforts by "regime Democrats" to undermine Americans' free-speech rights and freedom from political persecution. Musk echoed concerns that his political adversaries are "just getting started," especially after a recent Delaware court ruling that voided his USD56 billion compensation package at Tesla.



The CEO, who heads several other companies, has previously expressed concerns about personal safety, stating that he is at a "quite significant" risk of being killed. Even his father, Errol Musk, shared fears in a September 2023 interview, suggesting the possibility of his son being targeted by a "shadow government" due to the influence he wields.



As the wealthiest individual in America, with a fortune exceeding USD200 billion according to Forbes, Musk has faced legal challenges and negative media coverage since his acquisition of Twitter for USD44 billion in October 2022. His commitment to ending censorship on the platform has been met with opposition, leading to what Musk describes as relentless attacks on him and his businesses. The situation raises questions about the intersection of free speech advocacy, corporate influence, and government scrutiny in the realm of social media.





