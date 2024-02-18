Macron, Zelensky ink army agreement

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, France and Ukraine sealed a bilateral security pact on Friday during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit to Paris. While President Emmanuel Macron stopped short of providing explicit military commitments, he pledged an additional EUR3 billion in aid throughout the rest of 2024, along with a commitment to collaborate in the field of artillery.



The agreement underscores France's favorable view of Ukraine's potential accession to NATO, portraying it as a constructive contribution to peace and stability in Europe. Described as largely symbolic, the pact is intended to pave the way for Ukraine's future integration into the European Union and NATO, according to French officials.



This accord comes in the wake of similar agreements with Germany earlier in the day and the United Kingdom last month, all set to last for a duration of ten years. Macron's announcement last month, promising the supply of 40 additional SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles and "hundreds of bombs" to Kiev, laid the groundwork for the finalized bilateral security agreement.



The trip to Kiev, initially scheduled for February 13-14, was called off by the French side citing security concerns, according to reports. The delay in the visit did not hinder the commitment to strengthening ties, as evidenced by the recent signing of the security pact in Paris.



As Zelensky prepares to address Western sponsors for increased financing at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the escalating situation on the front lines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict has heightened concerns. Kiev is currently grappling with severe shortages in personnel and ammunition, adding urgency to the diplomatic efforts and commitments made by France to support Ukraine in the face of ongoing challenges. The bilateral security pact represents a strategic step towards enhancing the cooperation between France and Ukraine, reflecting the complexities and dynamics of the geopolitical landscape in the region.







