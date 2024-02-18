(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Ecuador has decided to abandon its initial plan to sell outdated Russian and Ukrainian military equipment to the United States in exchange for USD200 million in new weaponry. Moscow's ambassador to the South American nation, Vladimir Sprinchan, revealed the change in direction after a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Friday. The proposed deal had sparked objections from Russia, which raised concerns about the violation of existing contracts and obligations.



The Russian envoy disclosed to RIA Novosti that Ecuador's decision to backtrack on the weapon swap was driven by its reluctance to become entangled in the conflict in Ukraine. Ambassador Sprinchan highlighted Ecuador's commitment to maintaining a stance of neutrality and contributing to conflict resolution through diplomatic means rather than supplying arms to active conflict zones.



Pressed for further clarification on the status of the arms transfer, Sprinchan affirmed that Ecuador had indeed halted the process. He mentioned that the formal announcement of this decision would be made at the beginning of the following week. The reversal comes after United States officials had initially suggested that the acquired arms would be donated to Kiev, further complicating the geopolitical implications of the proposed deal.



Moscow had vehemently opposed the agreement, emphasizing that it would violate Ecuador's contractual obligations with Russia, particularly in terms of using supplied military property for specified purposes and not transferring it to third parties without proper agreement from the Russian side. The objections from the Russian Foreign Ministry, articulated by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, underscored the delicate nature of international arms deals and the potential ramifications on diplomatic relations.



The decision by Ecuador to abandon the arms exchange marks a significant development in the geopolitical landscape, reflecting the complex dynamics at play between nations. As the formal announcement is anticipated in the coming week, the incident sheds light on the intricate web of diplomatic negotiations, conflicting interests, and the challenges faced by nations navigating the complexities of international arms agreements.





