Sandeshkhali Case: 'Thief-Rapist' Slogans Raised As Trinamool Leader Brought To Court

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) The people, especially the women of Sandeshkhali, raised 'thief-thief' and 'rapist-rapist' slogans as arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, who had been booked under charges of rape and attempt to murder, was brought to a district court on Sunday.

As the police brought Hazra within the premises of Basirhat Sub-division Court on Sunday afternoon, a large number of people assembled there, mostly from Sandeshkhali, expressed their fury by shouting slogans and condemning the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, there was a celebration mood since morning over Hazra's arrest in Sandeshkhali, where the local women were seen exchanging sweets with each other.

At the same time, they claimed that only half of the path had been crossed following the arrest of Hazra. According to them, peace at Sandeshkhali will be actually restored after Hazra's political mentor and absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the mastermind behind the January-5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel, is arrested.

“Today we are celebrating with sweets. The day Shahjahan will be arrested, there will be a full-fledged picnic,” a local woman was heard saying.

Shahjaahan is absconding after the incident. However, from the underground, he had been approaching different courts through his counsel for anticipatory bail. ED, on its part too has moved the court seeking to be a party in the case of Shahjahan seeking anticipatory bail.

