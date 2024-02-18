IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Review Meeting Ahead Of 'Coming Events'

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi on Sunday chaired a security review meeting in the backdrop of 'coming events', a police statement said.

It said that the security review was held at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar city in which senior police officers, army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF and those from state and central intelligence agencies participated.

“During the meeting comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events,” the statement said.

It said that recognising the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events, IGP Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night-hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.

IGP Kashmir has urged the officers to minimise the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events.

“Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets,” the statement said.

IGP Kashmir has also given the specific directives to intensify security/surprise naka measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar, with 24×7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district.

“The IGP Kashmir also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events,” the statement added.

IGP Kashmir has also emphasised on the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities.

“Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent the potential terror activities,” the statement added.

It added that the review meeting aimed to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT of J&K, as well as other events in offing.

--IANS

sq/dan