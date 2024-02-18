               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Eight More Azerbaijani Judokas To Compete


2/18/2024 6:08:57 AM

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On February 18, eight more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the "Grand Slam" tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the tournament, Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg), Murad Fatiyev, Eljan Hajiyev, Vugar Talibov (all 90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev, Ajdar Bagirov (both 100 kg), Jamal Gamzatkhanov and Kanan Nasibov (both +100 kg) will perform.

Earlier, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won silver medals, Balabey Aghayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg) won bronze medals.

