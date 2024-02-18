Azerbaijani Parajudoka Wins Silver In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani parajudoka Vugar Shirinli won a silver medal at the
rating tournament held in Heidelberg, Germany, Azernews
reports.
The athlete competed in the J2 group of the 60 kg weight
category.
Vugar Shirinli is the winner of the XVI Summer Paralympic Games
Tokyo 2020.
