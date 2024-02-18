State Dept Allegedly Probing Suspension Of Special Envoy For Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The United States Department of State's inspector general is
probing last year's suspension of the country's special envoy for
Iran, Robert Malley, Semafor reported, citing a letter to Congress
dated January 23, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
According to the report, the inspector general launched an
internal investigation on the matter. "The scope of the special
review of the suspension of Robert Malley's clearance will include
the procedures the Department used in suspending the clearance as
well as actions taken by the Department following the suspension,"
Ryan Holden, the Inspector General's director of congressional and
public affairs, wrote in the letter and added the review will also
examine which officials were involved in the decision to suspend
Malley and "how the process compares to that used for other types
of employees."
Malley was suspended in April 2023 over potential mishandling of
classified material.
