US VP Harris Says Biden Administratiin Ensures Pushing Russia To Pay Damages To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Vice President Kamala Harris said that US President Joe
Biden's administration stood ready to support Ukraine in its war
with Russia for "as long as it takes" and would push for Russia to
pay damages to Ukraine following the end of the war, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
"We will continue in our efforts to secure a just and lasting
peace. We will work to make sure Russia pays damages to Ukraine,"
she said at a joint news conference with Ukraine's President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the annual Munich Security Conference on
Saturday.
Her comments come as the US political world battles over how and
whether to stand up to Russia, particularly after Washington has
approved more than $110 billion in defence assistance for Ukraine,
and Biden's request for another $60 billion for Kyiv is stalled in
the US Congress.
"President Biden and I will continue to work to secure the
resources and weapons you need to succeed," she said. "We will be
with you for as long as it takes," she added.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107866947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.