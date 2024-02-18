China's Central Bank Keeps MLF Rate At 2.5%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said on Sunday it decided to
maintain its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans rate
at 2.50%, Azernews reports, citing Chinese media.
The bank added that it injected 500 billion yuan liquidity to
the banking system via the one-year MLF, with 499 billion yuan
expiring, bringing the net injection to 1 billion yuan.
