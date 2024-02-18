               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Central Bank Keeps MLF Rate At 2.5%


2/18/2024 6:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said on Sunday it decided to maintain its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans rate at 2.50%, Azernews reports, citing Chinese media.

The bank added that it injected 500 billion yuan liquidity to the banking system via the one-year MLF, with 499 billion yuan expiring, bringing the net injection to 1 billion yuan.

MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107866945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search