China's Central Bank Keeps MLF Rate At 2.5%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The People's Bank of China (PBoC) said on Sunday it decided to maintain its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans rate at 2.50%, Azernews reports, citing Chinese media.

The bank added that it injected 500 billion yuan liquidity to the banking system via the one-year MLF, with 499 billion yuan expiring, bringing the net injection to 1 billion yuan.