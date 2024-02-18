Azerbaijani Judoka Captures Grand Slam Gold In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tckaev has won a gold medal at the
Grand Slam in Baku, Azernews reports.
Tckaev seized the tournament`s glory after beating his fellow
countryman Omar Rajabli in the 81kg weight category final.
