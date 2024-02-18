               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Judoka Captures Grand Slam Gold In Baku


2/18/2024 6:08:51 AM

Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tckaev has won a gold medal at the Grand Slam in Baku, Azernews reports.

Tckaev seized the tournament`s glory after beating his fellow countryman Omar Rajabli in the 81kg weight category final.

