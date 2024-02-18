Azerbaijani Freestyle Wrestlers To Perform In The Medal Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The European wrestling championship held in Bucharest, the
capital of Romania, will be ended today, Azernews reports.
On the last day of the competition, four Azerbaijani freestyle
wrestlers will compete for the bronze medal.
Nureddin Novruzov (61 kilograms), Turan Bayramov (74 kilograms),
Arseni Zioyev (86 kilograms) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125
kilograms) will fight for the third place.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team has won a
total of 12 medals in the current European Championship. Among
Greco-Roman wrestlers, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63
kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) took the first place, Rashad Mammadov
(55 kg), Ulvi Ganizadeh (72 kg) took the second place, and Beka
Kandelaki (130 kg) took the third place. Among female wrestlers,
Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) became
continental champions, Elis Manolova (65 kg) won the bronze prize.
Among freestyle wrestlers, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kilograms) won
silver, Islam Bazarganov (57 kilograms) and Ali Rahimzade (65
kilograms) won bronze medals.
MENAFN18022024000195011045ID1107866943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.