Azerbaijani Freestyle Wrestlers To Perform In The Medal Match

The European wrestling championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, will be ended today, Azernews reports.

On the last day of the competition, four Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete for the bronze medal.

Nureddin Novruzov (61 kilograms), Turan Bayramov (74 kilograms), Arseni Zioyev (86 kilograms) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kilograms) will fight for the third place.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team has won a total of 12 medals in the current European Championship. Among Greco-Roman wrestlers, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) took the first place, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvi Ganizadeh (72 kg) took the second place, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) took the third place. Among female wrestlers, Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) became continental champions, Elis Manolova (65 kg) won the bronze prize. Among freestyle wrestlers, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kilograms) won silver, Islam Bazarganov (57 kilograms) and Ali Rahimzade (65 kilograms) won bronze medals.