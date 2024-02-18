Enemy Uses Tactics Of Targeted Missile Strikes - South Command

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are using the tactics of targeted missile strikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling continue.

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command South, on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"There were no air raids or drone attacks in our area of responsibility last night, but the enemy uses such tactics as targeted missile strikes. The Russians tried to hit Kropyvnytskyi with a Kh-59 guided missile, but the Air Defense Forces destroyed the missile," said Humeniuk.

She noted that as of this morning, enemy drones are active, and artillery shelling continues.

"Yesterday, the enemy fired heavily at Kherson and nearby settlements, in particular those located closer to the mouth of the Dnipro River. The enemy used multiple rocket launchers there. Many private houses were destroyed. There are casualties and injured," informed the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South.

Enemy fires 39 times inregion over past day, one killed and eight injured

In addition, she emphasized that the enemy continues to try to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops on the left bank, but each time it suffers more and more losses and it is more difficult for it to unite and create new assault groups. According to her, there were two such attempts over the past day.

Humeniuk added that the Russians continue to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders on the left bank using drones and artillery.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 402,430 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 18, 2024, including 1080 people over the past day.