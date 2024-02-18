Man Killed In Missile Attack On Sloviansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A school guard was killed in the enemy shelling of Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on Saturday evening, February 17.

The Sloviansk City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On Saturday evening, February 17, the enemy launched a massive rocket attack. One of the strikes hit the building of the Sloviansk school #18, which housed a social canteen, a point of invincibility and one of the points of distribution of humanitarian aid. Search operations have been completed. Under the rubble of the destroyed school, we found the body of a deceased man - a guard of the educational institution," said Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk city police.

According to the city administration, the deceased was 65 years old. This brings the total number of civilian victims of Russian aggression in the Sloviansk community to 50.

As reported, on Saturday, Russians launched a massive missile attack on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. In Kramatorsk, the Russians hit the industrial zone and the private sector with missiles. In Sloviansk, a missile hit a school.

