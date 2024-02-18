Yermak Discusses Peace Formula With Qatari PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukrainian Peace Formula with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“Met with my good friend, PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Thanked him for assistance in bringing Ukraine's children home,” Yermak wrote on the social network X .

According to Yermak, they discussed the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

He also thanked the Sheikh for his support for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and the Grain from Ukraine program with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Photo: President's Office