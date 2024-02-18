Azerbaijan-Türkiye Joint Intergovernmental Commission Meeting Scheduled

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. A meeting of the
Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye is scheduled, Vice President of Türkiye
Cevdet Yilmaz said this in a congratulatory message addressed to
Ali Asadov on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"I also look forward to welcoming you to our country for the
upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation, which we are arranging in the near future,"
Yilmaz said.
The Azerbaijani side of the Commission is co-chaired by Prime
Minister Ali Asadov.
