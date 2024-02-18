Somali Official Calls On AU To Condemns Ethiopia's Territorial Expansion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Somali Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Jama called the African Union (AU) on Sunday to condemn Ethiopia's territorial expansion which he described as usurpation.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported that during the 37th AU summit, Jama stressed that the Somali government would never accept compromising the unity and independence of its territory by land, air and sea.

The Somali government has achieved great success in the security field and liberated many areas from the control of terrorists, Jama said.

He also noted the completion of the first and the second phase of the withdrawal of the African forces (ATMIS) from Somalia and the readiness of national forces to take over the security of the country.

Jama explained that this measure was taken after Somali forces made progress in achieving security, the fight against terrorism and taking more steps towards progress and

