Diplomat: Kuwait Keen On Partaking In Arab Human Right Meetings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, underscored on Sunday importance of participating at the permanent Arab human rights committee session in Qatari capital, Doha.

Ambassador Al-Sabah told KUNA that various significant items are slated to be discussed during the 53rd session including Israeli occupation violations, racist practices in occupied Arab lands and detainees in Israeli occupation prisons.

Further on the agenda is the Arab human rights charter, Arab human rights strategy review, as well as keeping pace with implementing Arab plan for education and culture.

Prior to session, explained the Kuwaiti diplomat, a coordination meeting between gulf delegations took place to go over positions and efforts.

The 53rd session launched today Sunday and is set to last until Tuesday. (end)

