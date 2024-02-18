               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amman Stock Exchange Sees Marginal Decline In Daily Session


2/18/2024

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Sunday's trading with 2.4 million shares exchanged across 2,107 contracts, totaling a trading value of JD2.63 million.
The stock index experienced a marginal decrease, edging down by 0.01 percent to 2,471 compared to the previous session's close.
Among publicly traded companies, 45 witnessed a decline in their share prices, while 30 saw an increase, and 23 maintained stability in their share prices.

