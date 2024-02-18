Princess Dina Leads New Advisory Council For Palestine Children's Relief Foundation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The Palestine Children's Relief Foundation (PCRF) has announced the establishment of a new technical advisory council, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired, and comprising specialized experts from various sectors, including healthcare and humanitarian response.The formation of the new council took place during a recent meeting held by the association in Amman, attended by approximately 200 members from charitable, medical, and business communities in Jordan, along with representatives from supporting and donor agencies.Vivian Khalaf, the association's president, highlighted their ongoing commitment to providing free medical care to thousands of children annually in occupied Palestine who lack access to local healthcare systems. She also noted collaborative efforts to dispatch medical missions with supporters.Over the past four months, the association has extended humanitarian and medical aid totaling more than JD17 million to children in the Gaza Strip, addressing the pressing humanitarian crisis there. Since its inception, the PCRF has facilitated medical care for approximately 2,000 Palestinian children outside the occupied territories, benefiting roughly 130,000 individuals through its humanitarian programs.Furthermore, the PCRF has played a pivotal role in bolstering healthcare infrastructure in Palestine, establishing pediatric cancer departments, an intensive care unit, and a cardiology department in Ramallah.