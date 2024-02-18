Transport Ministry Finalizes Qatar Freight Master Plan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport announced Sunday that it has finalized the Qatar Freight Master Plan (QFMP) that aims to upgrade the infrastructure to advance the ground freight within an integrated transportation system that promotes this sector to the best international standards and practices.

The system also aims to enhance the security and safety of the ground freight sector and increase its efficiency, cope with the state-of-the-art standards of sustainability and innovation to support the competitive capability of the State of Qatar to draw supply chain movement and trade lanes, in addition to reinforcing the increasing economic production cycle and meeting the national requirements of achieving the sustainable development and carrying out the Qatar National Vision 2030.

To mark this occasion, HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti said: "This plan will contribute to supporting the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), as it will meet the requirements of economic diversification clusters for logistics and shipping services, which are among the most important outcomes on the strategy's priorities through developing land freight operations in a way that enhances Qatar's position as a global hub for shipping, transportation, and logistics services, among the top 15 countries in the world in the Logistics Performance Index, thereby achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.".

HE the Minister explained that the QFMP is creating an intermodal, integrated, and effective ground freight system to support the requirements of the continuous national economic development, and to provide strategic ground freight solutions that are both efficient and competitive, in addition to achieving integration with air and sea freight transportation sectors and supporting supply chains. This, he added, helps enhance the economic diversification plans, the economic and environmentally sustainable solutions, and support the competitive advantages on regional and global trade by connecting companies, products, services, and individuals together.

The QFMP features policies, regulations, and standards that serve the future of ground freight system and its associated activities in terms of shipping modes and work hours. For that, the QFMP includes several national policies that support the land freight sector, and proposals for many schemes and projects through 2050, which include projects aimed at developing freight ground shipping's networks, facilities, and modes, as well as governance laws and frameworks for the operations and technologies of shipping and hazardous cargo, let alone expanding on providing the facilities that support the transition to sustainable transportation.

MOT's Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs Eng. Hamad Essa Abdulla, said the QFMP contributes to meeting the growing demand for goods and services in Qatar, safely and reliably, in addition to enhancing economic diversification over the next thirty years to ensure reinforcing Qatar's position as one of the world's most sustainable countries in terms of providing innovative transportation solutions that support the national economy and serve as a legacy for rising and future generations.