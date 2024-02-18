Jordan, UAE Affirm Solidarity With Palestinians, Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmed Safadi, held discussions on Sunday with Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, underscoring the robust historical ties between the two nations.Highlighting the enduring relations fostered by the late King Hussein bin Talal and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, they emphasized the current elevation of bilateral coordination, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing the interests of their respective peoples.Both speakers reiterated the imperative of halting hostilities in the Gaza Strip and promoting the two-state solution as a means to safeguard the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent state.Additionally, they emphasized the pivotal role of Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem, serving as a linchpin in preserving the city's identity and its Arab, Islamic, and Christian heritage, while advocating for the preservation of Jerusalem's existing historical and legal status.Emphasizing the significance of bolstering collaborative parliamentary endeavors and aligning positions in Arab and international parliamentary arenas, they underscored their commitment to advancing the welfare of their peoples and addressing pertinent Arab and Islamic issues.In subsequent press remarks, Safadi reaffirmed His Majesty King Abdullah II's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the imperative of ceasing hostilities in Gaza and advancing the two-state solution to secure Palestinian rights. He praised the UAE's solidarity and assistance to Jordan across various domains, emphasizing the indivisibility of their security and stability and their shared commitment to combating terrorism.Highlighting the profound bonds between the two nations, Safadi underscored the necessity of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, activating joint parliamentary committees, and leveraging strategic relations for mutual benefit.Ghobash echoed Safadi's sentiments, commending His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to elucidate the realities in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.Stressing the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and facilitating aid delivery to Gaza, he lauded Jordan's custodianship role despite the accompanying political and economic challenges. Ghobash also reiterated the alignment between Jordanian and Emirati positions in advocating for peace based on the two-state solution.Affirming the strength of the Jordanian-Emirati relationship under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II, Ghobash emphasized that such reciprocal visits would bolster joint parliamentary endeavors and coordination, advancing shared interests and objectives for both countries and their peoples.