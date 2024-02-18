ACC, Tunisia Explore Ways To Boost Tourism Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- Bahjat Hamdan, Deputy President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), has engaged in discussions with Mohamed Ali Ben Habib, Deputy Ambassador of Tunisia to Jordan, aiming to strengthen bilateral tourism ties between the two countries.The meeting, according to an ACC statement on Sunday, emphasized the critical need to enhance tourism cooperation and streamline tourist flows between Jordan and Tunisia. Hamdan underscored the importance of fostering collaborative efforts in tourism promotion, leveraging specialized companies from both countries to boost tourism for both Jordan and Tunisia.A key focus of the discussion was the necessity for a systematic approach, including the monitoring and evaluation of mutual visits, activation of cooperative agreements, and the exploitation of opportunities within the tourism sectors of Jordan and Tunisia.Hamdan highlighted the significance of establishing multiple airlines to facilitate tourist transportation, which would not only enhance competitiveness but also potentially lower ticket prices. Additionally, there were discussions on encouraging airlines to operate low-cost flights between the two countries.Looking ahead, arrangements were made for a delegation of Jordanian tourism and travel agents to visit Tunisia post-Ramadan, aimed at familiarizing them with the diverse tourist attractions and opportunities available in Jordan.In response, Ben Habib praised the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of further cooperation and collaboration in various sectors, including tourism. He affirmed the Tunisian Embassy's commitment to promoting tourism exchanges between Jordan and Tunisia, with a focus on attracting more visitors in both directions.